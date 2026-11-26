Entertainment

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed profound sadness following the death of veteran Nollywood actor and cultural icon, Chief Pete Edochie.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Akpabio described the news as a painful loss for the nation, the entertainment community, and Nigeria’s creative industry. He noted that Chief Edochie was more than just an accomplished actor, calling him a cultural ambassador whose screen presence and appreciation for African traditions earned him admiration across generations.

Akpabio added that the legendary actor spent decades bringing Nigerian values, traditions, and stories to life, which helped the international recognition and growth of Nollywood. He described Edochie's distinctive delivery and memorable performances as an enduring symbol of excellence that made him a household name.

According to the Senate President, Chief Edochie was a towering figure in Nigeria’s entertainment industry whose wisdom, discipline, and commitment to his craft distinguished him as one of the finest actors of his generation. He stated that Edochie used his platform to project Nigerian identity and culture to the world, and that these contributions will not be forgotten.

He further acknowledged Edochie’s role in promoting and preserving African and Nigerian heritage, stating that his legacy will continue to inspire upcoming actors and creative practitioners.

Senator Akpabio extended his condolences to the Edochie family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the Nollywood community, and the government and people of Anambra State. He prayed for the Almighty God to grant the departed eternal rest and give his friends, colleagues, admirers, and family the fortitude to bear the loss.