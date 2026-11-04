"Sweater Weather" Just Broke Spotify – The Neighbourhood Dey Wonder Wetin Happen

Entertainment

The American band The Neighbourhood, first gave us their iconic track "Sweater Weather" in 2012. Released as the lead single from their debut album, I Love You, the song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in 2013.

Now, "Sweater Weather" don achieve something wey many artists only dream of. On Monday, November 2, the mellow jam officially surpassed five billion streams on Spotify! Chai, na serious matter. This makes it only the third song ever to hit that kind of milestone on the platform. But wait, there’s more o: the song is also officially the most playlisted track of all time on Spotify, appearing on more than 103 million user-created playlists. Talk about being a fan favourite!

Small Idea, Big Levels

For the band members, this kind of success after so many years still dey shock them. Zach Abels, one of the guitarists, dey try wrap his head around it. He talked about how the song started as just an idea between him, Jesse Rutherford, and Jeremiah Freedman when they were still teenagers. "It’s still hard to wrap my head around," Abels admitted. "We wrote it in my mom’s living room when I was in high school, and now it’s up there as one of the most streamed songs." Imagine small boys just chilling, making music in their mama's parlour, and now that song don turn global anthem. Na God o!

Abels said the song took on a life of its own through the internet and fans, adding that it feels bigger than the band at this point. He said they are just grateful, and that people putting their own meaning on the song is probably why it still connects. For real, when a song just dey resonate with everyone, e no dey get expiry date.

Why We Can't Get Enough

One of the reasons "Sweater Weather" has this evergreen appeal is how it just fits into the vibe of the autumn season. Abels said the song has an intimate mood that people seem to want when it gets colder. He noted that every fall the streams jump, and it ends up on plenty of playlists. No be say they planned for it to be a seasonal hit, but the consistency for years now is just too much. From its initial peak at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013 to hitting one billion Spotify streams in 2021, this track's journey has been nothing short of legendary. The platform even confirmed that the song’s annual streams increased by more than seven times between 2019 and 2024 alone.

Abels also said the hook is very visual and physical, while the overall feeling is pretty universal: a mix of wanting comfort and closeness while everything else feels a little dark. That sounds like exactly the kind of jam we all need when the weather just wants to be moody.

Beyond Spotify Levels

The song's reign no just stop at Spotify o. A couple of months ago, the music video for "Sweater Weather" also crossed a massive milestone, hitting over one billion views on YouTube. That's pure dominance across all platforms! While this one hit keeps breaking records, The Neighbourhood no dey sleep on their career. Since I Love You, the band has dropped four more albums, with their most recent one, Ultrasound, released in November 2025. That album even reached No. 20 on the Top Alternative Albums chart and soundtracked a sold-out world tour across different continents, including Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America.

"Sweater Weather" is clearly not just a song; it's a whole mood and a certified classic. So, tell us, which of your playlists no fit do without this anthem?