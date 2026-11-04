Wizkid’s ‘Superstar’ hits over 100 million Spotify streams

Entertainment

Baba Nla Wizkid’s debut album, ‘Superstar’, don finally pass 100 million streams on Spotify! This na major win for Wizkid, especially since e be him debut studio album.

Imagine, that album wey drop since 2011, still dey make waves like this? It just shows say real music no dey ever spoil. This achievement makes am the seventh project for the Nigerian superstar’s catalogue to hit that huge milestone on the platform.

Na ‘Superstar’ introduce us to jams like ‘Holla at Your Boy,’ ‘Don’t Dull,’ ‘Pakurumo’ and ‘Tease Me’ – songs wey help shape him early career. Who else still get ‘Pakurumo’ on repeat for their playlist?