2026 BON Awards: Love & New Notes leads with nine nominations

Entertainment

Nollywood's biggest annual film celebration just took another major step, bringing all the faves – actors, actresses, directors, and production teams – into the spotlight. The 2026 Best of Nollywood Awards nominations, announced on November 1, 2026, have officially kicked off another round of intense competition, with familiar faces like Timini Egbuson and Osas Ighodaro returning to battle it out alongside some fresh talent.

This year, the nominations cover everything from killer performances on screen to the genius behind the cameras, celebrating established legends, promising newbies, child stars, and filmmakers. With Enugu State set to host the big ceremony, everyone is buzzing about who made the cut.

Love & New Notes Dominates the Leaderboard

Wahala for who no like romance, because Timini Egbuson's Love & New Notes is officially the most nominated production at the 2026 BON Awards, scooping up a whopping nine nominations! This romantic flick is literally everywhere, from acting to directing and technical categories. Timini Egbuson himself is up for Best Actor, while Eniola Badmus is gunning for Best Supporting Actress.

And talk about chemistry! The movie also got a nod in the Best Kiss category for Timini Egbuson and Sophie Alakija's steamy on-screen moment. Kayode Kasum also bagged a Director of the Year nomination for his work on the film. With nominations also for Best Soundtrack, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography, Love & New Notes is definitely the one to beat this year. Omo, Timini is not playing! He even has another Best Kiss nomination for Ajosepo 2: The Gathering, proving he's the king of on-screen smooches.

Close Contenders and Storytelling Gems

While Love & New Notes is leading the pack, other films are hot on its heels, ensuring the competition is seriously tight. The Herd, for instance, is another strong contender. Abba Ali Zaky earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in the film, and Linda Ejiofor Suleiman is up for Best Supporting Actress. The film’s director, Effiong, also got a Director of the Year nomination, showing their strength across both creative and performance departments.

Beyond entertainment, The Herd is also in the running for Best Social Message, proving Nollywood can deliver powerful stories. It’s also battling it out for the coveted Movie of the Year award against giants like Love & New Notes, The Creek, Aba Blues, Efunroye: The Unicorn, and 3 Cold Dishes. Four other heavy hitters – The Creek, Aba Blues, Colours of Fire, and Efunroye: The Unicorn – each secured seven nominations, highlighting the fierce competition among films released this awards season.

The Actors and Actresses Bringing the Heat

The acting categories are stacked with talent! The Best Actor category features six phenomenal performers: Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzor Arukwe, veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bucci Franklin, and Wale Ojo. It's truly a mix of Nollywood royalty and rising stars.

For Best Actress, we have six powerful entries, with Osas Ighodaro pulling a double nomination for two different productions, Colours of Fire and 3 Cold Dishes – talk about range! She's competing against Mercy Aigbe, Sharon Ooja, Scarlet Gomez, and Nse Ikpe Etim, making this category one to watch.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, seven talented men are vying for the award. Prince Nelson Enwerem's nomination for Aba Blues is particularly exciting, given his background in reality television before his involvement in film productions. He’s in good company alongside seasoned actors like Mike Ezuruonye and Ibrahim Suleiman, as well as Abba Ali Zaky for The Herd and Kelechi Udegbe for The Creek.

And for the Best Supporting Actress, six fantastic ladies are in the mix, including Eniola Badmus and Linda Ejiofor Suleiman from the leading productions, plus Destiny Etiko and Nancy Isime. The Best Kiss category is also serving major drama, with five on-screen pairings, including Timini Egbuson appearing twice with different co-stars, Bolaji Ogunmola and Sophie Alakija. Vine Olugu and Mercy Aigbe, and Jide Kene Achufusi and Angel Anosike also made the cut.

Recognising All Shades of Filmmaking

The BON Awards don't just focus on the big feature films. The Best Short Film category features six nominees, giving props to shorter, powerful narratives. There are also nods for films with rich cultural storytelling and settings, like Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2 and Efunroye: The Unicorn, which also appear in other technical categories.

And let's not forget the future of Nollywood! Five young performers are competing in the Best Child Actor category, proving that talent truly knows no age. With so many incredible productions and performances recognised, which of these nominees are you rooting for to take home the crown?