Femi Adebayo: AI Go Boost Nollywood, Make Una No Dey Fear!

Entertainment

Femi Adebayo, that actor and filmmaker wey sabi hin work, don finally weigh in on the gbas gbos about artificial intelligence (AI) and Nollywood. And guess what? E no dey among those wey dey fear! According to Baba Femi, AI na just another tool, but one wey get power to ginger our film industry, make everything smooth like butter and shine pass before. Omo, no be every day person go dey panic over new technology, especially when it's bringing good vibes!

He dey wonder why people dey see AI like some kind of enemy wey come to scatter everything for our industry. For him, AI na "enhancer of smooth work" and e even add say the tech na "more of a helper than a destroyer." Gbam! E be like say some people never ready to level up, abi? Because if you ask us, if something fit make our work easier, sharper, and more globally competitive, why we no go embrace am?

And e no just stop there. Femi Adebayo dropped some serious advice for everybody in the industry. He say make all the film pros go learn about this AI thing. Say if dem sabi how to use am well, e go help dem improve their projects, especially those sweet stories wey we want take conquer international audiences. We dey talk about taking our content from local champion to global sensation. No cap!

All this serious talk from Femi Adebayo happen at one correct reception hosted by the United States consulate in collaboration with the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF). You know say when international bodies dey link up with our own, e dey always bring something big!

Speaking on AFRIFF itself, Femi Adebayo gisted about how the festival don grow kakaraka over the years. E pinpointed their strong partnerships, especially with the US embassy and other international organisations, as key to this growth. E make sense sha, because collaboration dey always open doors and bring plenty juice, ensuring that our films get the exposure they deserve.

He also hailed AFRIFF for giving a solid platform to both the veteran Nollywood Ogas and the fresh, upcoming talents. E say na place for them to showcase their work and connect directly with the global market.

So, wetin be the final take? Femi Adebayo dey urge everybody to continue supporting the AFRIFF organisers. E want them to open more windows for content creators, to make sure our correct Nigerian stories no just stay inside Naija, but scatter everywhere for the whole wide world to see and enjoy.

If you sabi how to use AI, you fit be the next big thing wey go collect global recognition for Nollywood. Na opportunity dey waste if una no grab am! So, when last you carry your phone dey learn new AI skill?