Rema thought Drake’s message was fake! E shock him o

Entertainment

Nigerian music star Rema don share correct tori about the time Canadian rapper Drake slide into his DMs back in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown. Guess wetin? Rema first think say na fake account o!

He dey Nigeria that time, just wake up one morning to see say Drake don reach out to him on social media. According to Rema, he struggle to believe say the message real for body. You fit imagine the confusion?

Na im friends come help him, tell him to check well well, pointing out the verified badge on Drake’s page. Even after dem tell am, he still dey look am with one eye until he compare am with Drake’s main profile before he gree say e real. No be small thing to get message from a global superstar and think say na scam.

So, why Drake come message Rema? E turn out say Rema don contribute to a song with a producer. After he share his verse, Drake reportedly send am message to yarn say he appreciate Rema’s work and how he dey add flavour to the Afrobeats sound. Na so dem take connect.

Rema, as per correct pikin, fire back with a long message, telling Drake thank you plenty and sharing how Drake's music dey influence him since he dey small. He even recall say he dey listen to Drake’s songs on his sister's old Nokia C3 phone back then, while he dey do house chores like washing clothes with hand. From washing clothes to getting a DM from the same artist? E choke!

For Rema, getting that message from an artist wey form part of his childhood soundtrack na a massive moment. The kind joy no be small thing.

And the gist no end there o. When dem ask Rema if he still dey communicate with Drake, he confirm say Drake still dey responsive. He even come hail Drake for always making time to acknowledge younger artists, even with all his global superstar status. "Someone so busy and so huge, still showing the little homies love," Rema yarn. This kind interaction shows how much e mean to Rema, especially as his own career dey fly high globally that time too. From listening to Drake on a Nokia C3 to getting DMs, Rema’s journey just dey show say dreams dey come true, abi? What’s your craziest celeb DM story?