Entertainment

Imagine Cubana Chief Priest, the main plug for premium enjoyment and good vibes, finding himself badly shaken. That's exactly what went down recently when the socialite and nightlife promoter, Paschal Okechukwu, faced what he called the 'worst turbulence of his life' on a flight.

Baba, who usually cruises through life like a Benz on a freshly tarred road, had his heart doing somersaults thanks to some serious atmospheric wahala. He confessed that the incident left him utterly terrified, so much so that he genuinely thought the aircraft would crash. He even said the plane was shaking violently while airborne – omo, imagine that kind of fear!

Taking to his Instagram Story, Chief Priest didn't waste time in giving all the glory to God for surviving the ordeal and touching down safely. He dropped a raw quote that tells you everything you need to know: "I experienced the craziest turbulence ever in my life; I still can’t feel my heart. I thought it was over. Thank God for journey mercies."

This is not a man who gets easily flustered, so for him to be this shaken, you know this wasn't just small chops turbulence. He made it clear that the experience really dealt with him, suggesting he's still struggling to recover from the fright. Even for someone as vibrant as Chief Priest, a flight like that can turn anyone into an instant prayer warrior.

While he gave us all the gist about his scary moment in the sky, the celebrity barman, however, decided to keep mum on the airline or the specific route involved in the incident. Maybe he doesn't want to ginger other people's chest pain? Either way, we're just glad our Chief Priest made it back to the land of the living. Which kind flight turbulence has ever turned you into a prophet, abeg?