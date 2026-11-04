FOLA’s “Miss u ii (nriri)” Still Choking the Chart at Number One

Entertainment

FOLA’s banger, “miss u ii (nriri),” is not just holding, it’s practically squatting at the number one spot on the Official Nigeria Top 100 chart for a third consecutive week! This isn’t just a win, it’s a whole takeover, extending FOLA’s record as his longest number one single as a lead artiste. The track is clearly doing the most, pulling in a mad 2.09 million on-demand streams (coming in at number two on streaming alone, wild!) and a whopping 71.4 million in radio reach (number one on radio, period!). E dey burst brain how it just locked down the airwaves and our playlists, making it FOLA’s first chart-topper on radio as a lead artist. This boy no dey joke, I swear!

But hold on, the Top 10 is never dull! Seyi Vibez’s “Ilome” is making a strong comeback, bouncing from three to two after already hitting number one earlier. And guess who else is refusing to leave the party? Asake! His evergreen jam, “Gratitude,” has climbed from number seven all the way back to number three, chilling there in its 26th week on the chart. Twenty-six weeks, imagine! This track debuted at number one and spent a week there, but its real flex is that it has logged an incredible 25 weeks in the top ten. Na real legend status be that for a track that just refuses to quit! It has now tied with “Lonely At The Top” for the joint second single with the most weeks in the top ten – only Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” has more with 30 weeks. Asake no dey carry last sha, he is proving his staying power!

While some tracks are busy climbing, others are seeing a slight shake-up. Rema’s “Oh No” has dipped from two to four, and Seyi Vibez’s other hit, “Back 2 U,” also slid a bit to number five from its peak. Even Kizz Daniel’s “Owo Oluwa” featuring Krizbeatz, Young Jonn & Wave Choir moved from five to six. But look at Davido! His track “B4 B4” with FOLA & Mayorkun, which already spent a whopping six weeks at number one before, is back on the ascent, rebounding from eight to seven. Talk about an oldie but a serious goodie – some songs just hit different no matter how long ago they dropped! Seyi Vibez's "GTA" also dipped from six to eight.

And just when you think you’ve heard all the surprises, Olamide crashes into the top ten like he owns the place! His new track, “Burukutu,” debuts strongly at number nine, packing a serious punch with 59.7 million in radio reach (number four on radio, imagine!) and 685,000 on-demand streams. This isn't just any debut; it’s Olamide’s 26th top ten entry on the Official Nigeria Top 100. That makes him the seventh artist with the most top ten entries in history. Baba still dey ginger the game like say tomorrow no dey, showing these new cats how it’s really done!

The Official Nigeria Top 100, which compiles its rankings using a weighted formula of audio and video streams within Nigeria, plus radio airplay, is really showing us who’s controlling the airwaves right now. FOLA is clearly in his bag, commanding the chart with a banger that refuses to move! But with legends like Asake and Olamide still making power moves, the chart remains a wild battlefield where anything can happen! Which of these jams is stuck in your head this week? Let us know!