Woli Arole beg make una calm down, let Toluwanisings rest in peace

Entertainment

Comedian and preacher, Woli Arole, don vex say the burial matter for late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, wey we all sabi as Toluwanisings, no dey straightforward. E just drop a video on Instagram on Monday, dey beg make all those wey dey involved allow the man get a proper burial. Abeg, what is really going on?

Woli Arole, the popular Nigerian comedian, actor, and on-air personality, no dey happy at all with how public arguments don take over the discussion around Toluwanisings. Bros is a gifted gospel singer whose untimely passing has left many of us, especially his friends and colleagues, in total shock and grief.

Leave the Man to Rest!

Arole sharply criticised the whole public drama around the singer’s burial plans, urging everyone involved to just settle their issues quietly, far away from social media noise. He noted say Toluwanisings was a real talent, a proper gift to his generation, and say him and his colleagues never even recover from the pain of losing him.

Social Media Distraction or What?

The preacher also come condemn those he see as trying to cash out on the controversy, using it to chase clout and attention on social media. According to Arole, e be like say some people just wan turn serious grief into engagement bait, forgetting the real essence of mourning. He questioned why the gist had totally moved away from Toluwanisings' widow and his two children, who are the ones truly bearing the loss.

Focus on Legacy, Not Noise

Arole come beg say make everybody involved resolve any wahala wey still dey, so that the singer fit get him final rest without all this public drama. He quoted the Bible, saying the dead should bury their dead, and asked that the young man be given a befitting burial. He insisted say all this back and forth no fit spoil Toluwanisings’ legacy or him contributions to music, no matter how much noise people make. He urged people to support his family and make sure his children carry on his legacy, rather than dwelling on the dispute.

Arole rounded off him appeal by begging for the controversy to end, emphasizing prayer for the family. "God bless Toluwanisings’ legacy, God bless his wife and his children, let the noise and unnecessary nonsense die down in the name of Jesus." Honestly, for this kind serious matter, why we no fit just respect the dead and support him family for this hard time?