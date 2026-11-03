Toni Braxton gets 60% of ‘Last Last’ royalties – Burna Boy

Entertainment

Burna Boy, our very own Odogwu, don drop bomb! He revealed that the legendary American R&B singer, Toni Braxton, is collecting a whopping 60 per cent of the streaming royalties from his mega-hit, ‘Last Last’. My people, 60 per cent! That's almost the entire cake, abi? This gbas gbos revelation came out during his interview on the American podcast, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, hosted by Gillie Da King and Wallo267.

He even carried us along for the creative journey, explaining how he decided to sample Braxton’s 2000 hit, ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’. Burna said the idea to use the sample was all his. He just knew Nigerian music producer Chopstix would turn it into something crazy. "It was actually my idea, to be honest. I just always wanted to use that sample and I knew Chopstix could do something crazy with it. I just pointed that out and he took it from there. That’s one of the most special creative processes ever,” he spilled. Talk about vision!

The Royalties Gist

When it came to the royalty talk, Burna Boy no dey hide mouth. He confirm say Braxton dey take a significant chunk. "But she is taking 60 per cent of it. I’m not complaining. Hopefully, she even comes out to one of the shows,” he added. See humble king! Imagine Braxton vibing to 'Last Last' on stage with Burna. That would be mad o.

This news, as expected, scatter everywhere. Music fans dey react, with some people totally baffled by the percentage. Others, sha, dey remind us say sampling established records for music industry no be beans, financially. But hold on, Burna later clear air for another show, Shopping for Sneakers. He explained that the 60 per cent is specifically for the streaming royalties, not the song’s overall earnings. Ah, okay, small relief there, but still a huge share!

He further ginger us by saying 'Last Last' don fetch him more money than any other song in his career at that time, even with the royalty sharing. So, even with the royalty arrangement, the song is still making him plenty of money. 'Last Last', released in May 2022, quickly became a defining track for Burna Boy, exploring heartbreak and emotional recovery. The familiar instrumental we all love uses bits of Braxton’s ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’, which itself bagged her a Grammy in 2001.

The song, which is the seventh track on his sixth album, Love, Damini (released in July 2022), no just blow up for Nigeria, e burst everywhere internationally. It reinforced Afrobeats’ global takeover and took Burna Boy’s reach to another level. So, whether na 60 per cent or not, the song don deliver!

Omo, who else wants to sample a classic track now?