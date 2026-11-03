Filmmakers, no go carry mental health story play – Adeoti warns!

Entertainment

Gbenga Adeoti, our very own Nigerian filmmaker, don drop a hot take, warning say independent filmmakers should stop depicting mental health conditions for films without proper research and professional guidance. E no just talk am for talk sake o, he say inaccurate portrayals fit just spoil all the work wey dem dey do to educate people.

Him yarn say filmmakers suppose dey work with mental health experts and, most importantly, get consent from actors wey don get similar personal experiences. Why? So dem no go dey cause psychological distress for set, especially when the roles dey involve traumatic or emotional gists.

Adeoti gave this heavy advice during the Signs of Silence virtual conference, wey One Film Africa ginger together with Chocolate Dreams on October 31, 2026. When dem ask am about involving mental health professionals for Nigerian film productions, the co-founder of Filmjoint admit say money matter often dey stop independent filmmakers from hiring these specialists full-time.

But because solution dey for every problem, Adeoti ginger them to form partnerships with professionals. E say this one na practical alternative if dem no fit engage them full-time. "Most films are usually independent films and may not be able to afford it. The best way to go about it is collaboration. It is always important to collaborate," he tok.

Adeoti believes say films get power to teach the public about psychological wellbeing, helping people sabi mental health challenges and know when to seek professional support. But for this to happen, e stress say filmmakers and actors must do thorough research to make sure their portrayals of psychological experiences are accurate, relatable, and sensitive.

He also caution say make nobody use actor personal experiences without their permission, especially when the roles involve gists wey fit trigger traumatic or distressing events. "Especially for actors who have experienced something similar, you need their consent to avoid triggering their experiences," he added. Adeoti conclude say proper preparation and professional input go help the industry tell more responsible mental health stories.

The Signs of Silence campaign na 90-day initiative wey dey aimed at promoting mental health awareness through cinema and creative expression. Choice Obaro, the main brain behind the campaign, organise am to ginger more conversations about psychological wellbeing.

So, after all this gist, una think say Nollywood go finally listen and do the right thing when it comes to mental health stories?