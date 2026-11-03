Funke Akindele’s New Film Makes UK History, Sends Message To Young Filmmakers

Entertainment

Whaaat?! Funke Akindele don do am again o! Our very own Nollywood queen just dropped a massive one: her up and coming movie is officially the first Nollywood film to ever debut at a prestigious 791-seater venue in the UK. Yes, you heard that right – the UK! E choke, abi? This one is no small feat at all, it's proper history in the making for Nigerian cinema.

Mama Jenifa, true to form, wasn't just celebrating for herself. While she's definitely earned the right to burst out the champagne, she used the moment to drop some serious gems for the young filmmakers coming up. She said this major milestone isn't just luck; it's pure hard work and dedication speaking loud and clear.

And the message she had for the streets? "To every up-and-coming Nollywood filmmaker, please don’t give up on your dreams," she stressed. For Funke to achieve something like this and still think of the next generation, you know she's got that mentor spirit locked down.

She even added, "I hope the work we’re doing today gives you a platform to tell your own stories and take them even further. This is just the beginning for our industry, and I’m excited about what we can do together." See as she's hyping the whole industry? That's the energy we need! Nollywood is moving from zero to a hundred real quick, and Funke Akindele is clearly driving the bus.

This achievement just shows us say when you focus on your craft, the sky is just the starting point. So, if your filmmaking dream feels like shakara, just remember Funke’s hustle. Who dey brekete next?