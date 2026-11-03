Kim K and Law Roach link up: 'This is our moment together'

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her much-anticipated styling partnership with the legendary Law Roach. Speaking at the "All's Fair" Season 2 premiere in New York City on Monday, November 2, Kim K confirmed that this collaboration has been a long time coming.

According to the Skims founder, she works with a group of stylists and wants to keep growing and trying new things. She explained that she already has personal relationships with designers, but wanted to widen that circle and get his take, calling him an amazing stylist with a lot of knowledge.

Kim K said she has loved hanging out with him over the years, even admitting she would FaceTime him while shopping in a store. She added, "we've always waited for our moment, and this is our moment together." She confirmed he styled her custom Ashi Studio gown at the New York premiere, and said of him: "He's the best."

The fashion world first caught wind of this iconic duo's official link-up on September 19, when Kim K attended the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night. She rocked a fire gown from Yves Saint Laurent's fall 2004 collection, and Law Roach later proudly declared her his "new client" on social media.

Since then, Kim K no dey dull. She's been serving us some serious vintage and statement looks during the "All's Fair" Season 2 press tour. On October 25, she rocked a corseted polka-dot ensemble by Galia Lahav at the show's Rome premiere. The day before, she stepped out in a vintage leopard-print gown from Yves Saint Laurent's fall 1986 haute couture collection at the Rome Film Festival. And let's not forget the Old Hollywood glam she brought to the Academy Museum Gala on October 17, wearing a pink-and-white strapless Balenciaga gown from 1951.

Law Roach, who is known for his iconic work with stars like Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Céline Dion, also commented on their new venture. Speaking at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards, he told People that Kim K is easy and nice to work with. He added, "She knows what she wants, but she also lets you create."

So, with this dream team finally together, which archival look do you think Kim K will pull out of the fashion vault next?