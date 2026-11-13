Davido's Spotify streams don pass four point three billion, OBO now seventh most-streamed Nigerian act

Entertainment

Reports say that our very own OBO has officially cruised past a whopping four point three billion all-time streams on Spotify. Yes, you read that right – four point three BILLION. My guy is truly living up to his 'baddest' title, no cap, and honestly, we love to see it!

This crazy milestone means Davido is now the seventh most-streamed Nigerian act on the global platform. If you ask us, that's proper choke! It’s clear proof that his massive music catalogue and all his mad collaborations are still making serious waves worldwide, extending his reach beyond just Naija. The hits like “Fall,” “If,” “UNAVAILABLE” and “FEEL” definitely did the heavy lifting, contributing to his streaming success.

It's not just about the numbers, sha. It also comes as Afrobeats continues to grow its global audience. His records just keep ringing, pulling in listeners from everywhere. This achievement just adds another major streaming milestone to his already loaded career, proving once again that our sound is truly taking over and refusing to be ignored. Who dey zuzu like OBO? Nobody, abeg!