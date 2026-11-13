Asake go host him 'M$NEY in Lagos' concert this December!

Entertainment

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, widely known as Asake, has announced he's bringing a major concert to Lagos this December. The 'Lonely At The Top' crooner shared the exciting news in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday.

The announcement video was pure Lagos magic, featuring a stunning nighttime aerial view of the city's skyline, with the iconic Third Mainland Bridge lighting up the scene. Then, the bold text "M$NEY in Lagos" popped up, letting everyone know what's about to go down. No cap, that video alone dey give us goosebumps!

For those ready to catch the energy live, mark your calendars for December 20, 2026. The concert is set to hold at the Oasis Ground on Coastal Road, Victoria Island, Lagos. Better start planning your outfits and your transport now, because you know say Asake's shows no dey carry last. Which hit are you screaming the lyrics to first?