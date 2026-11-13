Justin UG don port o! Actor swaps comedy for US Air Force uniform

Entertainment

See gobe! Our very own Nollywood actor and king of skits, Justin Ugonna, popularly known as Justin UG, don drop the camera and pick up a uniform! Man has officially joined the United States Air Force, completing his military training and becoming a certified US Airman. We know him for his premium comedy skits and acting chops, so this career switch has got everyone talking.

This move? Honestly, nobody saw it coming! Justin himself confessed on Instagram say if dem tell am just a few years ago that he'd ever wear that uniform, he probably wouldn't have believed it. He called it an "unexpected chapter" in his life, and honestly, we agree. From dishing out top-tier entertainment and lifestyle content online to now facing military drills, the switch is truly wild! E be like say life just dey surprise us anyhow.

But hold on, e no be beans sha! Justin spilled the tea on his journey through training, revealing it was "some of the most mentally and physically challenging weeks of my life." Baba even admitted he wouldn't want to go through that experience again, but he's super grateful for the tough lessons it taught him. According to him, the experience showed him say people are often capable of far more than they initially believe. Talk about pushing past your limits and finding new strength!

Before this whole Air Force twist, Justin UG was busy making serious waves across several areas of entertainment. He wasn't just an actor and filmmaker; he was the brain behind popular comedy and lifestyle content online that kept us laughing. Plus, his hustle extended beyond the screen with his cool streetwear brand, For The Geng. So, this military chapter just adds another shocking, yet intriguing, layer to his already diverse portfolio – from content creation to acting, fashion, and now, national service!

Now, the big question we all dey ask be say: wetin this mean for his acting and content creation career? As at now, he never yarn us the full gist about his specific role in the US Air Force or how it go affect his creative hustle. But for now, the actor appears to be fully embracing this path he says he never imagined taking. And guess what? He's not the only Nigerian celeb to take this route! Other Nollywood stars like Joseph Momodu and Princess Chineke also port enter US military service. So, na true say no be only acting dem sabi do o!

Who else is wondering if the Air Force go get comedy skits now? Imagine the bants!