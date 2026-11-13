Burna Boy and On drop two banging sneakers, and e choke!

Entertainment

Alright, fam, gather 'round because Odogwu himself, Burna Boy, just pulled a major move that has us all screaming "e choke!" You know he's been an ambassador for On, right? Well, forget just posing for pictures. The partnership don go from ambassadorship to full-blown product collaboration! Our African Giant and On have officially dropped their debut collaborative sneaker range, and trust us, they didn't come to play. This collection is built around two distinct, fire silhouettes, each pulling inspiration from different corners of On’s archives: we're talking a performance running shoe and a court-inspired tennis model. No cap, this is about to be the hottest thing on your feet.

First up, let's talk about the Burna Boy x On Cloudmonster BB. If you like your kicks loud and proud, this one is for you. They took On's maximal running platform, which already gives you serious bounce, and dipped the whole thing in a single, vibrant red colourway. Picture this: bright red from the upper, all the way down to the max-cushioned sole unit, a seamless splash of colour. Only the branding gets a subtle darker tone, but the real showstopper is that continuous, bold red treatment. It keeps the Cloudmonster's classic sculpted, toe-forward profile intact, but that monochrome execution? Ah, that’s where the visual work is done. You go sabi say you dey wear something special.

Now, if you're more into that clean, subtle flex, then THE ROGER Clubhouse BB is probably your vibe. This one runs in the opposite direction from the Cloudmonster's red fire. It's an all-white tennis construction, giving off serious pristine energy. But don't think it's boring! They added shaggy textured laces that give it a unique feel, and then, boom, two understated red stitch details at the heel. That little pop of red is the only point of colour on an otherwise super crisp silhouette. It's the kind of shoe that tells people you have drip without shouting. Which one are you feeling more?

The whole collection isn't just about dropping shoes; there's a deep message behind it. It's framed around the "No Giant Stands Alone" campaign, which is pure genius. It features Burna Boy chilling with his realest people – his friends, family, and inner circle. This deliberate framing highlights the contrast between the two shoes, one performance-focused and the other an archival piece, yet they're both unified by a shared colour logic. Burna Boy has positioned the partnership around the idea that music, sport, and community share a common root. And let’s be honest, that fits On perfectly, with their brand identity always sitting at the intersection of athletic function and street-level styling. Plus, we hear a Cloudtilt Remix is also slated to be part of the bigger capsule, but official imagery never drop yet. We're patiently waiting for that one!

So, if you're already doing calculations in your head, both the Burna Boy x On Cloudmonster BB and THE ROGER Clubhouse BB are available now. You can get them straight from On's website or at select retailers. And the best part? Pricing starts from $150 USD. So, no excuses! Go grab your pair, rock that Odogwu energy, and let's see which one you choose to flex in. Wetin you say?