Rema and BNYX drop "Tanzania": Gbedu with a twist?

Entertainment

Weytin be dis? Rema, who has built his reputation through Afrobeats, his alternative sounds and experimental records, just served us a surprise collaboration with BNYX, a producer famous for cooking beats for heavyweights like Drake, Travis Scott, the American rapper, and Yeat. Talk about an unexpected pairing!

This “TANZANIA” track, listed as the fourth on Rema’s seven-song E-Mortal Boy (EMB) EP, is a proper curveball. Our guy Rema is really out here exploring sounds we didn't see coming, taking a detour from his usual musical lanes. And with BNYX, who is usually vibing in the American rap and trap scene, bringing his A-game production experience, it’s a whole new flavour. The combination of his beats and Rema's melodic flow? We are here for the interesting mix, no cap.

Now, about the title: “TANZANIA.” It’s named after the East African country, but before you start thinking it’s a travelogue in song form, hold your horses. The full gist behind the title and what the lyrics actually mean is still under wraps. Rather than assume it is a travel-inspired record, listeners will have to press play and decide what the vibe is for ourselves. Wahala for who no dey listen carefully!

This new EP, E-Mortal Boy (EMB), is loaded! Apart from “TANZANIA,” it features tracks like “Oh No,” “TEA,” “Velvet,” and “SUGA.” And if that wasn't enough, Wizkid jumped on “Feel Alright,” while London and Kah-Lo are on “Bang Bang.” This project follows Rema’s 2024 album HEIS and his earlier release, RAVAGE, showing he's not slowing down when it comes to breaking boundaries and linking up with international acts. The exploration is real.

So, what's the verdict on Rema’s latest musical adventure? You think this new sound slaps, or is it a bit too much for the eardrums?