BBNaija's Chomzy born second pikin, double celebration for hubby's birthday!

Entertainment

No be small ting oh! Chioma Ndubueze, wey all of us sabi as Chomzy from Big Brother Naija, don drop major good news. She and her bobo, Henry Chinonso, just welcomed their second pikin! Ah, this family dey multiply sharp sharp!

Chomzy scatter Instagram on Friday with the announcement, sharing a sweet video from her maternity photoshoot. E clear say mama don dey ready to expand her dynasty, and we dey here for it!

Wey she sabi emotional pass, Chomzy describe the new baby's arrival as the start of a “beautiful new chapter” for her family. She even talk say their love don multiply – imagine that kind joy! Like say one big news no do, the announcement burst on her husband's birthday. Talk about double blessings, no be so? Imagine say your baby come on your birthday. E don set be that!

Our BBNaija star come share some heartfelt words, you need to hear am. She write say: “The birth of a dynasty.” Ah, madam, we sabi you dey feel am!

She also talk say God don bless them with another precious gift, and na “our little miracle” dey here. Na only God fit do am!

And for her husband, the birthday boy himself, she no dull at all. She shower am with love, thank am for the life and memories wey dem dey build together, and pray say the new year go bring am favour, peace, good health and happiness.

For those wey just dey join the gist, Chomzy first burst onto our screens during the 2022 season of BBNaija. Then, in 2023, she and Henry do their traditional wedding for Imo state. Their first pikin join the family for May 2024, so this second one don make them proper two-kid parents.

Who else dey wish dem multiple blessings like this? Or una dey calculate when una own go land?