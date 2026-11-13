New 'Children of Blood and Bone' Trailer Don Drop, But Wetin Happen To The Release Date?

Entertainment

No jokes, the second official trailer for ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ just landed, and it’s giving us proper chills! Paramount Pictures finally dropped the full gist for this epic cinematic adaptation of the popular book series. If you’ve been waiting, this one might just convince you.

From the jump, the trailer dey loud the tension: “That girl has the ability to annihilate us all.” And the reply? “Not against me.” See levels! This African fantasy action thriller is about two warring tribes and a woman blessed with magic from the gods, but forbidden to use her powers. So, she teams up with a princess to call on the gods and try to bring down an oppressive regime. In the world of Orïsha, our heroine, Zélie Adebola, played by Thuso Mbedu, is on a serious quest to snatch back the magic violently taken from her people. She and her brother link up with the king's daughter and son to fight back against a brutal rule. Na serious wahala dey happen for the kingdom after the kosidáns' brutal suppression of the maji, wey Zélie belongs to.

Now, let's talk about the cast, because chai! Gina Prince-Bythewood, the acclaimed filmmaker who directed ‘The Woman King’, is leading the charge on this one. And the actors? E choke! We're talking Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, our very own Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, alongside Regina King, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis. This is basically a full roster of your faves! With cinematography by Polly Morgan, production design by Hannah Beachler, costumes by Charlese Antoinette Jones, and hair by Andrea Mona Bowman, you know the visuals go make sense.

But here's the ginger wey dey make us wonder: the movie is slated to hit theaters worldwide in January 2027, with US theaters getting it on January 15th, 2027. Some people feel a January release is not the strongest slot for a major movie like this.

Still, this latest trailer is way better than the first one that dropped during the summer. It gives proper epic fantasy vibes. The question now is, are you ready to wait till 2027 to see this magic unfold?