Skales drops untold gist on how Burna Boy asked to remix his song

Entertainment

Nigerian singer Skales don ginger fans with some serious throwbacks, sharing an untold story about his early connection with Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy. This juicy gist reveals Skales was already familiar with Burna Boy's music way before Burna Boy became widely recognised in Lagos.

Imagine this scenario: Skales heard Burna Boy's tunes in Port Harcourt. Meanwhile, for Lagos, many people never even sabi Burna Boy like that. Talk about having an ear for talent before the hype train even left the station!

Skales later revealed that Burna Boy eventually reached out to him directly. Guess what for? He wanted to remix one of Skales's songs! Yes, Burna Boy himself, the legend we know today, was asking for a remix back then. Who would have thought?

And the best part? That collaboration turned out to be pure fire! According to Skales, that remix became Burna Boy's biggest hit at the time. Skales said the remix was released before Burna Boy dropped the album that featured his popular song 'Ye'. E be like say Skales get the Midas touch!

Recounting the whole experience, Skales said, and we quote him directly: "When Burna Boy wasn’t yet known in Lagos, I used to hear his music in Port Harcourt. When he finally linked up with me, he said he wanted to remix my song. That remix became his biggest hit before he released the album that had ‘Ye’."

This revelation has really gotten people talking, shining a spotlight on the early stages of Burna Boy's incredible music journey and the important collaborations that helped him rise in the Nigerian music industry. E clear say Skales sabi good music when he hears it, and he was part of Burna Boy's early success story.

Who else do you think saw the star power in our big celebs before they blew up?