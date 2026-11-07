Funke Akindele Don Carry Nollywood Go Next Level, Wan Show Africa to the World

Entertainment

Funke Akindele, our very own Nollywood queen, is on a mission to put Naija on the global film map, and honestly, she's already doing it! With plenty box office records already under her belt, mama is cooking up another banger, The Four: No One Fights Alone, dropping December 11.

This upcoming film follows four women who join forces to protect the future of a young man they love. You know Nollywood isn't just noise; UNESCO even sabi us as the world's second-biggest film industry by production, behind India. We dey push out over two thousand five hundred films yearly and employ pass one million people – that's major! And at the front of this movement? Funke Akindele, whose films have topped the Nigerian box office for three years straight.

Breaking Records, Breaking Borders

Last year, her film Behind the Scenes blew everybody's mind, raking in more than two billion naira – that's roughly $1.6 million! Imagine, the first Nollywood production to ever hit that kind of money. The film, about a real estate big shot whose generosity causes wahala, even found its way to international viewers thanks to Netflix. She was thrilled about the success, and why not? She earned it!

Before that, in 2023, A Tribe Called Judah was the first Nollywood movie to enter the one billion naira club, making more than $745,000. That comedy-drama, where she acted as a sick mother whose five sons (with different fathers, omo!) plan a robbery to save her, was inspired by real-life gist. Akindele sabi how to tell stories, saying, "My own style of writing is being authentic." She believes quality and relatable stories matter more than just big-big ambitions, and she wants people outside Nigeria to understand the characters and experiences in her films. Talk about carrying Nigeria on her head!

The Jenifa Legacy and Beyond

But before all these box office millions, Funke Akindele had already built her empire. Remember Jenifa in 2008? That film, about a village girl who moves to the city for uni and struggles to fit in, was her first major commercial hit and gave us one of her most iconic characters. The craze for Jenifa led to The Return of Jenifa in 2011, which was her first film to even show in Nigerian cinemas. Then, in 2024, she brought back the franchise with Everybody Loves Jenifa. This one was a big deal – her most expensive project at the time, shot in both Ghana and Nigeria, with custom sets built here. And even with all that money spent, she said the movie still collected its investment back from cinema and streaming platforms. Mama is a business mogul too!

Making Nollywood Global

Even with all these wins, Funke Akindele is still looking ahead, saying Nollywood needs better international distribution. She believes if we partner with production companies and filmmakers from other countries, African movies go reach everywhere. Imagine the exchange of ideas, new production techniques, better tech, and wider distribution networks – that's the dream! She's also out here motivating upcoming writers and directors to focus on real stories with emotions and experiences that different people can understand. And of course, she reminds them say building a successful career needs patience. No be overnight success matter.

Akindele, who started acting way back in 1998 as Bisi in the sitcom I Need to Know, wants her work to open doors for others, especially women. She's not just making movies; she's building a legacy, giving us all hope!