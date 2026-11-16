Wahala! Simi Postpones Abuja Concert Over Logistics

Entertainment

Wahala be like bicycle! Our faves can't catch a break o. Just when we were gearing up for SimiLive Abuja, Simi herself, dropped a bombshell: the concert has been postponed. E shock us but honestly, when logistics misbehave, wetin a person go do?

Simi announced this on her Instagram page on Saturday, making it clear say this decision wasn't easy at all. Apparently, the 'logistics concerning the venue' just no gree fall in line. Madam Simi, who also happens to be the wife of our beloved Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold, confessed that she'd dropped the date hoping everything would just magically click. But e no work out like that.

You know say our celebrities sabi worry about disappointing their fans. Simi said the preparations fell short, and she did not want to "fail you". She issued a proper apology to everyone who had already copped tickets and was already hyping themselves up for the show.

But no need to vex too much, sha! She no leave us hanging. Simi confirmed that all tickets bought for the SimiLive Abuja show go dey refunded straight through the ticketing platform, PartyVerse. So, if you don already spend your hard-earned money, your wallet can relax small. At least no be story for the gods.

And for her Lagos geng? Simi no forget una! While Abuja is waiting, she dropped an update for the Simi Live Lagos show. It’s still happening, but dem don shift the venue to a new spot: the Livespot Entertarium. So Lagos people, your groove is still secured, just a new location to find your way to.

She even put her whole heart into her post, writing, “It hurts my heart to say this, but we have to put the SimiLive ABUJA show on hold for right now. Logistics with the venue have not come together as well as I had hoped.” E clear say e pain her. This logistics matter can scatter anybody's plans sha. But better safe than sorry, abi? Who wants to attend a wobbly concert?