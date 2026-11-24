Entertainment

Let's be honest, for many, marriage and celebrity life is like naija roads during rush hour – bumpy, plenty wahala, and sometimes, e just scatter. But then you look at some of our Nollywood stars, and you wonder how they manage to build relationships that last longer than a TikTok trend. They marry their colleagues who sabi the industry wahala, and they just dey enjoy.

From the OGs who have been together for decades to the younger stars whose love stories blossomed right there on set, these couples are giving us life goals. We're talking relationships spanning five years to over thirty years! Who says forever no dey possible? Here are ten Nollywood couples, with both partners having acting backgrounds, who have been married for at least five years:

Sunday Omobolanle and Peju Ogunmola (Over 30 years)

Papi Luwe and Peju Ogunmola? Omo, these two have been giving us couple goals since forever! Over thirty years strong, they're certified OGs in Yoruba cinema. They built a family, maintained their careers, and their son, Bolaji Ogunmola, even followed their footsteps into entertainment. Talk about a legacy!

Zack Orji and Ngozi Orji (Over 25 years)

Baba Zack Orji and Ngozi? Another power duo! More than two decades together, and they still dey maintain. Ngozi has also been involved in acting, showing us it's a family affair. Plus, they sabi guard their privacy with their three children – true pros!

Norbert Young and Gloria Young (24 years)

Norbert and Gloria Young, steady winning since 2002! Twenty-four years strong, these two reportedly met through their professional involvement in the industry and said 'I do'. With three children, they're still shining bright on film and television. Love to see it!

Mide Martins and Afeez Abiodun (About 22–23 years)

Mide Martins and Afeez Owo, repping Yoruba cinema since 2003! Two decades plus, still making movies and raising two daughters. This na real partnership, on and off screen. Who says it can't last?

Iyke Okechukwu and Florence Okechukwu (13 years)

Tinsel gave us Iyke and Florence Okechukwu! They met on the set of the television series, fell in love, and tied the knot in 2013. Thirteen years later, their love story is still giving us butterflies!

Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington (9 years)

Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, the ultimate 'The Wedding Party' fairytale! They also played lovers in the film, and their real-life romance had developed before the film’s release. Nine years and children later, they still make us believe in love.

Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor (8 years)

Tinsel for the win again! Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor got married on November 11, 2018, after developing a relationship while working on the series. They welcomed their first child in 2020 and are always serving us affectionate moments online. We love to see it!

Okiki Afolayan and Bimbo Ogunnowo (8 years)

Actor and filmmaker Okiki Afolayan married actress Bimbo Ogunnowo in 2018. This Nollywood power couple is doing big things in Yoruba cinema, raising their family, and even working together sometimes. Talk about synergy!

Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi (7 years)

Momma Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi, married in 2019 and still giving us couple goals! She is known for her acting and filmmaking achievements, he has established himself in Yoruba cinema, and they have a son, Ire. Who else is rooting for them?

Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi (5 years)

Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi, the new school lovebirds! Married in September 2021, they're already rocking five years, welcomed their first child in 2023, and are still busy building their careers and sharing moments from their family life. This is how you do it!

Which of these couples are your faves, and who do you think will join this list next?