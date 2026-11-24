Entertainment

No time for dull moments, even for the stars! Will Smith, the celebrated actor and rapper, and Jada Pinkett Smith, the actress and businesswoman, had some drama visit their Calabasas compound when a fire broke out early on Monday, November 23. Just after midnight, their security team called in a structure fire, and deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station quickly showed up.

When the law enforcement arrived, they saw a maintenance shed – described as a huge 20-by-40-foot barn-type building – engulfed in flames. Small wahala, but thankfully, the Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel got there sharp sharp and put out the fire before it turned to real gbas gbos. According to the authorities, no other structures on the massive compound were damaged, and the most important part: nobody was injured. The good news is that they confirmed the cause of the fire was purely accidental. Firefighters reported that the shed was on fire with no spread to the brush.

Now, this compound ehn, it's not just any compound. The Smiths have been tied to this huge property, nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, for almost 30 years. They first bought a ranch in 1997 and then added more plots to create this impressive 150-acre space. That's where they built their Stephen Samuelson-designed, 25,000-square-foot adobe-style home. Will Smith once talked about how personal the build was, saying in 2011, "Everything needed to be done by hand… We wanted to feel the love and labor that went into every piece of this place.” They spent a solid seven years building the home, decorating it with antique carved panels and doors collected from all over – the Southwest, Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Jada Pinkett Smith even called the project a “spiritual endeavor.”

After all the noise and gist about their relationship status, especially since that slap incident at the Academy Awards ceremony in 2022, the couple reportedly moved back in together in recent years, according to reports in July. It's good to know everyone is safe and sound, and the fire didn't cause more serious issues. Imagine building a place with so much love and labor, only for fire to come chook mouth. Na wa o!

What kind of shed is 20-by-40-foot anyway? Is it a shed or a whole guest house?