Entertainment

Nollywood is seriously showing out and giving us premium content, from sweeping romance that will have you feeling all fuzzy, to thrillers so tense you'll be nudging your neighbour and asking, "Did you see that?!" For real, our movie makers dey pepper dem this season!

Over the last few days, two films have absolutely been shutting down the Nigerian cinema charts: "Five Figurines" and "Issakaba Returns." And let's be honest, "Issakaba Returns" no come to play at all! This action thriller raked in N47.8 million during its opening weekend. Omo, that's not small money at all.

But if your vibe is more about chilling at home and catching flicks on your screen, don't worry, Nollywood still got you! "Oversabi Aunty," that hilarious 2025 comedy drama film directed by the queen herself, Toyin Abraham, and "Collision Course" are still holding their spots strong. They remain among the most-streamed titles for Netflix Nigeria subscribers, keeping us all entertained without leaving the house.

So whether you want to catch some serious gbas gbos action, fall in love with a romantic flick, or just laugh your head off, our industry has delivered. Which of these bangers are you adding to your watchlist this weekend?