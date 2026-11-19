Entertainment

Nollywood's Nancy Isime has opened up on how she handled her two big hustles – acting and TV presenting – especially when she was just starting out. According to her, it was proper wahala, but somehow, she made it work.

Speaking on the 'Nollywood On Radio' podcast, where they asked her the million-dollar question about balancing her presenting gigs with a fast-growing acting career, Nancy confessed her secret weapon.

She said it all boiled down to one thing: a solid, well-planned schedule. Picture this: one moment she's charming us on screen as a presenter, the next she's on a movie set, delivering lines like a pro. She just kept stacking those responsibilities, one after the other, even though both jobs were demanding enough to make anyone want to collect their last paycheck and retire.

As she put it herself, “It wasn’t bad. I just had a schedule. I did one after the other. It was hectic, but it wasn’t bad. It wasn’t easy, but I did my best.” See ehn, that ‘it wasn’t bad’ part? We know say e no mean say e easy o! She had a plan, and she stuck to it.

Then the host switched gears, asking her how she's evolved since those early career days. And Nancy, as always, kept it real. She explained that she's grown into a more experienced and skilled person, much better equipped to handle whatever life throws her way now.

Her words exactly: “I will just say I’m more experienced, I’m more skilled at life. I understand how to handle certain situations better, certain tasks better, and of course, with age comes some more wisdom.” Say no more, Nancy! It’s giving boss chick energy, the kind that knows her onions and isn't afraid to show it. Who doesn't love a glow-up that comes with wisdom and skill?

Now, for the kicker that had everyone talking: Nancy disclosed in 2024 that she had never daydreamed about getting married. While some of us are already planning our wedding reception playlist since primary school, Nancy had other priorities.

Her priority, she said, had always been building her career and attaining financial independence rather than walking down the aisle. Talk about breaking the norm and setting your own rules! It’s giving independent woman, make-your-own-money vibes. So, while some are busy chasing bridal trains, Nancy was busy chasing her bag and her dreams.

What are your thoughts on Nancy's double-hustle journey and her no-marriage-daydream philosophy? She really showed us that with a solid schedule and clear priorities, you can build an empire, abi?