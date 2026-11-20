Entertainment

Nollywood, Nigeria's vibrant film industry, is globally known for its captivating storytelling and prolific output. Now, our films are gaining serious visibility across the Caribbean, but turning all that viewership into proper export revenue is the real wahala. The issue? We still lack the distribution partnerships and commercial setup needed to make audience interest count as steady earnings.

From Street Hustle to Streaming Domination

Let's be honest, Nollywood's appeal in the Caribbean isn't even a new thing. Before Netflix and chill became everyday, our home videos were already making waves. Back in 2006, it was reported that films such as Blood Sisters, Games Women Play, Baby Guard, and American Dreams were circulating widely through DVD sales. Think about it, the hustle was real, with informal street vendors, even those selling pirated copies, making sure our stories reached the people. Viewers in Jamaica said these films were hot among young people and those in rural and downtown communities.

It wasn't just Jamaica either. By 2007, a researcher documented how Nigerian films had spread across St Lucia, Dominica, and St Kitts and Nevis. He pointed out the shared language, religious vibes, cultural similarities, and a common history from slavery and British colonialism as reasons for the appeal. Another academic study in 2013 also looked into how African films were received in Barbados. All this means our films already had a strong fanbase in parts of the Caribbean long before global streaming platforms decided to carry Nollywood titles.

The good news is, we know our films can slap on the big platforms. For example, Femi Adebayo's epic Jagun Jagun dropped in August 2023 and racked up 2.1 million hours of viewing on Netflix. Within 48 hours of release, it was in the Top 10 in over 17 countries, including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Guadeloupe, and Martinique. Two months later, Kunle Afolayan’s Ìjọ̀gbọ̀n hit 4.2 million hours viewed globally and 2.2 million views between October 13 and 15, 2023. It also entered Netflix’s Top 10 in nine countries outside Nigeria, with Caribbean spots like Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Dominican Republic on the list. These numbers show that when Nigerian films are available globally, they can definitely attract Caribbean viewers.

But here’s the kicker: these figures don't tell us how much money was made from each country or if those viewers stuck around to watch other Nollywood productions. In fact, a quick check of Netflix’s rankings for Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago from November 9 to 15, 2026, shows no Nigerian film in their Top 10. This just proves that blowing up occasionally is different from having a steady presence in the market.

The Roadmap to Riches

So, how do we turn those temporary hits into sustained revenue? A November 2026 report by the International Trade Centre and Afreximbank, titled "Reshaping Africa–Caribbean Trade," has some ideas. It highlights co-productions, licensing deals, distribution partnerships, script development, and outsourcing post-production as major areas where Africa and the Caribbean can link up. The report also suggested cross-listing African and Caribbean content on local streaming services and using film festivals to push exports.

Of course, there are roadblocks like financing, protecting our intellectual property, piracy (na serious issue for this side), and weak distribution infrastructure. The report pitched the CANEX Film Fund as a possible model for supporting joint projects, though they didn't announce any existing Africa-Caribbean film fund.

Bridging the Gap: Collaboration is Key

The spirit of collaboration is already in the air. In February 2025, a Nigerian short film, Blood & Rope, directed by Twamsen Danan, was screened for a Caribbean audience at the Barbados Museum. This film, about a young Igbo apprentice who travels from Enugu to Kano and gets into traditional bare-knuckle boxing, was part of the Barbados Independent Film Festival’s Africa Night. For the filmmakers, it wasn't just another festival gig; it was a chance to connect our stories with a region that shares deep historical and cultural ties with Nigeria, even if Nollywood's commercial network there is still forming.

Caribbean filmmakers are also looking to build their own audiences and connect with international distributors. A Caribbean film festival director noted on social media that making a film is only the start; filmmakers need to find ways to get their stories to audiences globally. She, along with the British Virgin Islands’ film commissioner, pointed out that festivals are key for visibility, training, networking, and accessing distribution and funding. This kind of setup could be a perfect entry point for Nigerian producers looking for partnerships beyond just streaming platforms.

The Caribbean Alliance of Film and Television Professionals is also on board, prioritizing international co-production partnerships, accessible funding, and collecting region-specific industry data to boost their film and TV sector. Their network has even expanded to include participants from 12 Caribbean countries. The industries have already started connecting: in 2022, Nigeria’s Realtime International Film Festival and Trinidad and Tobago-based Lanniup Consulting announced plans for a joint film. And in 2023, Nigerian filmmaker James Amuta worked with Trinidad and Tobago’s FilmTT on their "Business of Film: Script to Screen" programme.

Clearly, the connections are there, the vibes are strong. Now, how do we turn all this mutual love into consistent millions? E go make sense, abi?