Entertainment

Wawu! Femi Adebayo no dey play at all! Our Nollywood OG actor and filmmaker just unleashed the official poster for 'Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors', and trust us, the anticipation for this one is off the chain. Mark your calendars, because this epic sequel is hitting Netflix worldwide on December 4, 2026.

Baba Femi shared this serious artwork on his Instagram on Wednesday, and fans are talking! The poster itself is a whole vibe, with Adebayo front and center, looking like he means business. He's not alone though; Funke Akindele and Ibrahim Chatta are right there with him, all of them rocking fierce, battle-ready expressions and traditional warrior attire that just screams 'no mercy!' And the background? Omo, it's a fiery battlefield scene that perfectly captures the intense energy this sequel is bringing.

The cast list on this poster ehn? It's a big lineup, with new characters too. We're talking about Fuji legends Wasiu "Kwam 1" Ayinde and Wasiu "Pasuma" Alabi joining the fray – imagine their vibe in a war epic! Plus Funke Akindele, skit maker Cute Abiola, Muka Ray, and even the late veteran Taiwo "Ogogo" Hassan. This lineup is packed, and it makes you wonder what kind of characters these legends will be embodying.

Femi Adebayo himself captured the essence in his caption, which ended: "No mercy. No surrender. No legend is beyond the reach of this war." Mehn, those words alone are enough to give you goosebumps!

For those who lived under a rock, the first 'Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)' was a critically acclaimed Nigerian epic Yoruba film that dropped on Netflix in 2023. Produced by Femi Adebayo Salami, that film already set a high bar.

This poster isn't just an image, it's a statement. It's telling us to brace ourselves for pure cinematic gbas gbos. Are you ready for the war of warriors, or will you just siddon look?