Entertainment

Forget your December plans, because Rema and Wizkid just dropped their new single, ‘Feel Alright’! This one na proper gbedu, the opening track on Rema’s fresh seven-track EP, ‘E-Mortal Boy’. And guess what? This is their first official collabo! You heard that right, our two faves finally came together, and we are screaming!

Universal Music Group South Africa (UMGSA) described the release by saying, 'Rema leads the project with ‘Feel Alright,’ his long-awaited first official collaboration with Wizkid, bringing together two generations of Afrobeats. On the track, Rema’s vocal runs glide over simmering percussion.' Talk about a monumental link-up! On 'Feel Alright', Rema’s vocal runs are layered over percussion, with both artists bringing their distinct vibes to a song focused on romance and attraction. E be like them want us to catch feelings this December.

The ‘E-Mortal Boy’ EP itself is a whole journey. This seven-track project is Rema’s first extended play since his 2023 ‘Ravage’ and follows his 2024 Grammy-nominated album, ‘HEIS’. With contributions from American producer BNYX, Nigerian-American singer Kah-Lo, and French-Congolese artiste Theodora, you know say e go burst! The project explores a range of sounds, drawing on Kompa, electronic, and Caribbean influences, while incorporating digital imagery and technology-inspired aesthetics into its creative direction.

Rema, since he burst onto the scene in 2019, no dey carry last. The man has been doing bits, establishing himself as one of Afrobeats’ leading contemporary acts. His debut album, ‘Rave & Roses’, was the first album by an African artiste to hit two billion streams on Spotify! And let's not even start on ‘Calm Down’ and its remix with Selena Gomez, which climbed all the way to number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Na superstar level!

This release couldn't have come at a better time, just weeks before Wizkid, our very own Big Wiz, jets off to Nairobi for the Detty Dezemba Festival on 12 December. He is scheduled to perform at Laureate Gardens alongside South African DJ and producer Uncle Waffles.