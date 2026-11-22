Entertainment

E be like say nobody fit stop Asake's run! His mega-hit track, "Gratitude," don officially cross a massive 80 million streams on Spotify. If you sabi, you go know say this one no be small feat, positioning am as Nigeria's second most-streamed song of 2026 so far. Omo, Asake sabi wetin he dey do!

This 80 million milestone just confirms say Asake is not playing at all. The song dey carry global appeal, attracting listeners from every corner of the world. It’s clear say baba is serious about cementing his spot as one of Nigeria's biggest contemporary music stars. Who wan argue?

To reach 80 million streams shows say people really dey feel the jam. This kind of consistent listener interest proves say Nigerian music, especially our sweet Afrobeats, dey capture hearts and ears across international markets. Spotify na big platform, and our artists like Asake sabi how to take over.

While the song is busy doing big things, its second-place ranking for 2026 highlights say the competition for top streaming records in Nigeria no be joke. Na healthy competition, and Asake's ability to drop bangers with energetic production, memorable melodies, and that distinctive vocal delivery we all love, just keeps am at the top of the game. This track just dey add extra ginger to his already fire catalogue of successful releases.

This achievement also reminds us say consistent fan love, heavy playlist exposure, and plenty repeat listening are the real MVPs for keeping streaming momentum high. Naija music truly dey expand worldwide, with streaming platforms opening doors for our artists to reach different countries and cultures. For Asake, passing 80 million streams just cements his position as one of the OGs driving Nigeria’s music success in 2026.

With 80 million streams already banked, the question on everyone's lips is: how far more can "Gratitude" climb before the year finally wraps up? Dem suppose give Asake special award for constant bangers, no be so?