Entertainment

Abuja was on fire for the 13th World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) ‘Experience Nigeria’ concert, and guess who was the chief fire starter? Our very own Davido, the award-winning music star! He brought his A-game, electrifying the delegates – from Nigerian leaders to international guests – with an evening of music, entertainment, and a full dose of cultural celebration.

The concert, which was part of the forum’s cultural showcase, had everyone singing along, cheering loud, and snapping videos like their lives depended on it. Attendees described the experience as exciting, inspiring and beyond expectations. One participant described the atmosphere as “electric.”

Big ups to the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) for putting this together and showing the world what Naija entertainment and culture is all about. Attendees seriously commended NIPR, with some even calling for this kind of concert to become an annual thing, not just in Abuja but across other states too. Imagine the joy!

For some, it was their first time seeing Davido perform live, and one attendee called watching him an enjoyable experience. A delegate from Zambia described the event as the best and biggest show ever.

Beyond the epic music, this concert was a chance for international delegates to taste Nigeria’s famous hospitality and see firsthand our potential for tourism and business. Tiffany Rose Brown, a delegate from Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, said Nigeria had made a warm impression on her from the moment she arrived. She said it felt like home. She disclosed that she had discovered she was of predominantly Nigerian ancestry, which she said deepened her sense of connection with the country.

Tiffany described Nigeria as a destination with opportunities and encouraged more people to visit for travel or business, especially Abuja, which she said she loves.

The ‘Experience Nigeria’ concert was clearly a highlight of the 13th World Public Relations Forum, themed “Responsible Communication: Voice of the World.” And if that's the voice of the world, then Davido is definitely a major part of the chorus. Are you feeling that Nigerian spirit yet?