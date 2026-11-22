Entertainment

No be small thing! Bien has dropped his album, “Alusa Continua,” and let’s be honest, the title alone don set the mood. E no just be random name; the album title itself na whole story.

According to gist, “Alusa Continua” cleverly mixes Bien’s middle name, Alusa, with that powerful Portuguese revolutionary phrase, “A luta continua.” If you no sabi, that one means “the struggle continues.” So, you see say this project no be small talk; e carry personal reflections and a whole lot of history.

And talk about collaborations! Bien no dey dull at all. He pulled together an impressive squad of African and international heavyweights. We are talking about the likes of American rap titan, 2 Chainz, and our own Nigerian music sensation, Oxlade. Then you have Tanzanian star Alikiba bringing his fire, alongside Uganda's Joshua Baraka — who we know from hits like “Nana” and “Wrong Places” — plus The Compozers, KayCyy, Femi One, Coster Ojwang, Ywaya Tajiri, and Papa Gen Z. Na serious line-up be that!

All these guest artists dey add different, fresh voices to the project, but make we no lie, Bien still dey hold it down as the central figure. The album itself na journey, starting with the title track and flowing into other bangers like “All My Enemies Are Suffering.” Imagine a track with 2 Chainz and Papa Gen Z? That’s “Signs” for you! Then we get “Don’t Go” with Joshua Baraka and The Compozers, and “How Can I Forget,” featuring Oxlade and Ontiri Bikundo.

The album moves through personal reflections and collaborative records. Go check am out, make we sabi which track go enter your permanent playlist!