Entertainment

E be like say Grand Theft Auto VI no wan take it easy with us o! After shaking the whole gaming and entertainment world with the biggest launch ever, dem no just stop there. Now, for all of us wey sabi, there’s an official album and even a whole music festival to hail the sounds of this mega game.

Dem call am Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, and this soundtrack wey official for the latest, blockbuster evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series, just dropped on November 20. Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games pack am full with 34 original songs. You know say these songs no be just background noise; dem dey part of the whole 'immersive energy' of GTA VI's Vice City and Leonida world, wey dey make you feel like you dey inside the game for real.

Everybody Dey There!

The list of artists wey contribute to this album? Ah, na full buffet of talent from different corners of the music industry! We dey talk about big names like Playboi Carti, Lana Del Rey, Don Toliver, and our very own global superstar, Burna Boy. Imagine Burna Boy’s vibe just doing things inside Vice City! Dua Lipa, Jennie, JHayco, Zara Larsson, Gunna, Travis Scott, Fuerza Regida, and Cardi B, dem all show face. And if you think say that’s all, even the legendary seminal rocker, Keith Richards, himself, no carry last! Baba still comot time to create him own song, "Bright Lights, Big City," just for the game. This album dey available for all streaming platforms, and for the collectors wey sabi, dem still get vinyl and CD editions.

GTA VI Dey Print Money Like Say Tomorrow No Dey

See, when we talk about breaking records, GTA VI no dey joke at all. This game don rake in a staggering $2.36 billion from pre-orders and first-day revenue alone when dem launch am on November 19. They sold approximately 24.5 million copies, with PS5 users grabbing 75% of sales and Xbox Series X|S users taking 25%. These figures na Sensor Tower estimates.

And no be only money o, the game still get mad respect from critics, debuting with a 99 Metascore on Metacritic, based on over 150 critic reviews. The projections for global launch-week sales dey even crazier, with analysts guessing between $3.3 billion and $5.2 billion. To put that in perspective, this figure go swallow the lifetime earnings of major entertainment events like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, wey make $2.5 billion, and even Taylor Swift's iconic The Eras Tour, wey pull $2.2 billion. GTA VI just dey show dem how it’s done!

The Launch Party Na Something Else

To really mark this historic debut, dem organize a huge launch celebration. Select artists from the soundtrack collection carry stage on Saturday, November 21, at Mana Wynwood in Miami. The line-up for this party also too heavy! Travis Scott and Cardi B were among those slated to perform, alongside CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Metro Boomin, Rauw Alejandro, Justice, Kodak Black, and Fcukers.

This Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album no just be standalone music; e dey come with the next-level in-game radio stations, dynamic score, and all those musical touch points wey dey hold the series together. Even though all the 34 tracks on the album were created specifically for the game, dem still get plenty other songs and musical vibes wey dey play across the game's various radio stations. So your Vice City experience go be complete, with good music everywhere.

And for those wey like to collect, the soundtrack dey come with different vinyl and CD options. You fit even grab a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, or a splatter edition vinyl, and a CD jewel case. Each one dey come with exclusive artwork and packaging designs wey sabi resonate with the game's style. Plus, you get a special vinyl pressing design and a poster. Na big doings all round, no be small thing!