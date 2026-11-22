Entertainment

The trenches calling

Ghetto Never Leaves, the new Nollywood crime drama, officially burst into Nigerian cinemas on Friday, 20 November 2026. This ninety-minute flick, directed by A. Abimbola Olagunju and distributed by Blue Pictures, is making waves by diving deep into the world of Dambe, Nigeria's traditional boxing.

The film follows two orphaned brothers trying to survive in a neighbourhood controlled by a powerful crime lord. One brother gets sucked into street crime, while the other finds his path in Dambe. Their bond is strong, but their journeys pull them apart. Things get even more complex when the man who used to protect them goes into politics, making the brothers expendable. Now, they must confront the very system that raised them.

The film's tagline sets the tone perfectly in Pidgin: "You fit fight to leave the trenches, but the trenches go fight to keep you." Talk about relatable!

Ifeanyi Kalu and Emmanuel Igwe take on the roles of the two brothers. The cast list also includes familiar faces like Tolu Asanu, Oreva Blessing Uzero, Ray Adeka, Omini Aho, Agatha Gambo, Mickey Odey, and Arize Igboemeka. Expect a mix of English, Nigerian Pidgin, and Hausa in the dialogue, which totally makes sense for a story partly set in the northern Dambe world.

Wetin be this Dambe?

For those who only catch Dambe in viral clips, this film is your chance to see it properly. Dambe is a striking sport synonymous with the Hausa people across north-western Nigeria, southern Niger, and parts of Chad. Historically, it emerged from tournaments organised by travelling Hausa butchers within local communities, and many fighters still work as butchers today. It started with some wrestling moves but now it is all about the strikes.

The fighting style is iconic: one fist, wrapped tight with rope and cloth, becomes the "spear" for hard hits. The other hand stays open, acting as the "shield." Bouts are usually three rounds or less, often ending with a knockout. Africanews reported that Dambe bouts were part of this year's Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, where organisers presented it as a path to fame and income for young men.

This background is key for the film, because while Dambe offers young men a platform and a payday, there is a real tension: fighters often do not get fair pay or health cover. So, a story about a boy fighting his way out of a crime-ridden area using Dambe? That is heavy. How true to the Dambe spirit the film remains, only time and cinema-goers will tell.

Cinema wahala and pocket burners

Ghetto Never Leaves is not the only new kid on the block this weekend. Another Nollywood gem, Ray of Hope, directed by Kayode Kasum, also premiered on 20 November 2026. This one is from Porshe Studios Africa and follows Chika, a young fashion designer hustling through Aba, Port Harcourt, and Lagos. The cast is stacked with stars like Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzor Arukwe, Stan Nze, Bucci Franklin, Zack Orji, and Ngozi Ezeonu. Plus, rapper Jeriq is making his big-screen debut!

But wait, there is more! The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping also started showing on 20 November 2026. At Silverbird Ikeja City Mall, Ghetto Never Leaves only has one daily screening, while Hunger Games gets three. This just shows how tough the competition is for our local films! Ray of Hope was not even listed on Silverbird Ikeja's page when we checked on Saturday.

As of Saturday, no verified critic reviews or opening weekend box office figures were out for Ghetto Never Leaves. This means we are all flying blind, relying on gist from friends or maybe just taking a chance.

And let us talk about ticket prices. Silverbird's website lists prices, but with no effective date, you might want to double-check at the counter. Imagine paying ₦12,700 to ₦14,300 for a single ticket (with popcorn and drink o!) at Ikeja City Mall. For a group of four, that is over ₦50,000 before you even consider transport and extra snacks! No wonder many people wait for word of mouth or a promo day before they choose a Nollywood film over a Hollywood one.

With all this competition and the prices reaching for the sky, will Ghetto Never Leaves make enough noise for Dambe to truly shine beyond the north?