Entertainment

Your favourite Nigerian singer, Mr P, just dropped a whole vibe on November 20, 2026, with his new track, "OG Forever." This isn't just any song; it's the title track from his 2026 solo album, and let's be honest, it's a declaration!

Clocking in at three minutes and 48 seconds, "OG Forever" is Track five on the 15-track project. The record reflects his journey and lasting presence in the Afrobeats scene, and his career spans more than two decades.

The title itself carries serious weight, shouting out the experience and influence he's built over his long career. It connects directly to the album's overall identity, making it clear this project is all about his journey and lasting presence. Before we all got to stream it, Mr P gave his fans a sweet taste with a live preview during an exclusive listening party. Talk about giving us the ginger!

This album, released under P Classic Records, no be small work o! It took two years of recording, mixing, and mastering before it finally landed in our hands. The title track, "OG Forever," truly sets the tone, linking Mr P's incredible musical history with this fresh, new chapter of his solo career. If this is the vibe, then we know the full 15 tracks will be something else!

So, what are you waiting for? Go listen to "OG Forever" by Mr P and stream his complete 15-track album on your favourite digital music platform. Tell us, does this track live up to his OG status?