Entertainment

Nollywood star, Mofe Duncan, don throw a challenge to the Federal Government: make dem officially recognise our film industry as an export sector. According to him, this move go help the government understand the true value of Nollywood, wey dey provide employment for thousands of Nigerians and still dey ginger the economy.

Duncan tok say film production dey open doors for plenty people across different sectors. Think about am – actors, crew members, and even landlords wey get empty houses for film sets all dey benefit. He add say, “If the government sees us as an export, it will understand our value because Nollywood provides jobs for a lot of people.” He believe say if government fit see acting as an export, e go need to help the industry.

Our man also use the opportunity to talk about his own career switch-up. For the past three years, Mofe Duncan say he don shift focus to directing. He tok say we no fit do much if we dey siddon for bench as players; e better to be player-coach, wey fit dictate wetin happen and tell proper stories. This year, he don direct three films wey go drop for February.

Even though acting gave him the fame and recognition he dey enjoy today, Duncan describe directing as his “new baby now.” But e no easy, sha. He point out say directing in Nollywood get its own wahala, especially with budget constraints. He explain say financial limitations sometimes dey stop directors from achieving their creative vision, but he don direct movies wey he write himself because he also dey write.

So, when will the government finally ginger and give Nollywood the export status it deserves?