Entertainment

Yesterday, Saturday, November 21, 2026, Chioma Adeleke, Chioma Adeleke's fans' favourite, gave us something sweet to talk about. She took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, on his birthday. And trust Chioma, she didn't just drop a regular 'HBD, boo' message. Nah, she served it with a side of emotional words and some intimate throwback maternity photos!

The internet, as you can imagine, scattered. Who no like soft love? Chioma shared these pregnancy pictures, giving us a peek into their private moments, and expressed deep gratitude to Davido for his love and devotion to their family. Her caption was straight from the heart, saying, “Thank you for your love, for our family and all that you are. I love you, my FOREVER HOME. Happy birthday DADA.” My chest! This 'forever home' line? Pure goals.

The carousel of images truly spoke volumes. We saw tender moments between the power couple, captured in beautiful black-and-white and soft-toned portraits. Davido was seen kissing Chioma’s forehead, all gentle and loving, and cradling her baby bump. Omo, the cuteness level was off the charts! It was a beautiful reminder of their journey and the love they share.

The post quickly drew widespread reactions online. Fans, fellow celebrities, and well-wishers flooded social media platforms. Everybody was celebrating the Grammy-nominated singer on his special day and gushing over the couple’s bond.

It's clear these two are still waxing strong and giving us all something to aspire to. Who else is wishing for a 'forever home' like Chioma's?