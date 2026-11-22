Entertainment

Let's be honest, Nollywood is just built different! This week, Akay Mason's Five Figurines and Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen's Issakaba Returns shattered records, becoming the first two Nollywood films to each clear over ₦40 million in their opening weekends. No jokes! Five Figurines burst onto the scene at No. 1 with a massive ₦64.4 million from almost ten thousand admissions, while Issakaba Returns wasn't far behind, raking in ₦44 million, with previews pushing it to ₦46.5 million. And guess what? Both films achieved this with distributors who don't even own cinema chains – pure grit from Cinemax and Blue Pictures!

Nollywood's influence keeps growing, with our stories captivating audiences locally and globally. From record-breaking box office hits to international collaborations and award wins, the industry is constantly evolving, pushing boundaries and bringing Nigerian narratives to the forefront of global entertainment.

Global Connections & More Cinema Runs

Since its debut, Five Figurines don pass ₦100 million after its first full week and even made its way to Ghana from November 20. For Issakaba Returns, the UK cinema run is loading, so you know our films are crossing borders.

The good news no dey finish! Germany's Federal Foreign Office has extended its funding for the German–Nigerian Nollywood Workshop all the way to 2028. This partnership, which Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg has been holding down since 2022, is now focusing on long-term creative partnerships and international co-productions. Imagine our filmmakers working hand-in-hand with international legends! The 2026 edition of the workshop already saw twelve upcoming filmmakers – six Nigerians, five Germans, and one Namibian – come together to create ÀYÀNBÍSÍ. This short film, co-directed by Amanda Chioma Madumere and Richard Beck with a screenplay by Dimeji Ogunranti, premiered at the German Consulate General in Lagos on November 6 and delves into the real struggles between religious faith, Yoruba traditions, and what society expects from women. The refreshed programme, backed by ARRI and AFRIFF, even gives one Nigerian participant the chance to attend Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg’s International Class in Germany in 2028. Omo, levels!

Awards Palooza for Our Stars

E be like say awards season just dey favour Naija this year! At the 2026 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), held in Lagos on November 15, our films came through with plenty wins. Nwamaka Chikezie’s To Adaego With Love bagged Best Nigerian Film and Achievement in Screenplay, while Daniel Etim-Effiong’s The Herd collected three awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Linda Ejiofor, who is definitely having an impressive year on the awards circuit. The top prize for Best Film went to the Nigerian-Kenyan co-production One Woman, One Bra, which had the most nominations. Other Nigerian winners included Wale Ojo for Best Actor in Lights Out, Evi for Achievement in Soundtrack, and The Creek for Achievement in Visual Effects. Naija no dey carry last!

Streaming & Festival Takeovers

Our content is seriously global! Criterion Channel has added three short films by Nigerian-British filmmaker Tomisin Adepeju to its platform. This follows Abba Makama’s The Lost Okoroshi in June and a collection of seven films by British-Nigerian artist and filmmaker Onyeka Igwe in July, all in 2026. These selections showcase the diverse styles of Nigerian filmmaking, from Makama’s unique narratives to Igwe’s experimental dives into colonial archives and Adepeju’s heartfelt stories of family, faith, and identity. Adepeju’s latest short, Lift Me Up, is also set to screen at the S16 Film Festival in Lagos this December.

And speaking of festivals, Goethe-Institut Nigeria has announced seven grant recipients for the second phase of their Post-Memory, Post-Archive initiative, in partnership with the Nigerian Film Corporation. This project is all about exploring Nigerian film history and its audiovisual archives. Out of 72 applications, the lucky seven are Elizabeth Akpan, Mariam Abdulsalam, Okwei Odili, Akinwande Jordan, Olohije Oyakhire (from Visions Film Society), Raymond J. Yusuff (from The Critics), and Zainab Ibrahim Umar (known for Screen in Transit). Many of these grantees are already busy building spaces for film appreciation and independent exhibitions across Nigeria.

The S16 Film Festival and Ibadan Indie Film Awards (IFA) have also dropped their official selections for 2026, keeping Nigeria’s film festival calendar lit through December. IFA will run from November 27–29 with the theme "Atupa," featuring films like Adanne (an AFRIFF Audience Choice Award winner), the documentary Mi Tazi, and Òdè! There’s No Bus Stop On This Trip. S16 returns to Lagos from December 1–4, with the theme "Choices," opening with the Berlinale-premiered documentary Crocodile and hosting the Nigerian premiere of Chinazaekpere Chukwu’s feature debut, Her Daughters’ Mother. Plus, mid-December also has faith-based film gatherings like the Christian Faith International Film Festival and Fountain International Film Festival. So much to watch, we no go rest!

Finally, for those who missed it in cinemas, Funke Akindele's blockbuster, Behind the Scenes, which grossed over ₦2.7 billion during its theatrical run, is set to begin streaming on Netflix on April 3. Better get your popcorn ready!

With all this gbedu, you think Nollywood is just playing? Nah, we are here to dominate!