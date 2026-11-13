Osadebe’s “Achuka Nwa Ogbenye” still dey preach sense

Entertainment

Abeg, make una no go oppress the child of a poor person! That's the powerful Igbo meaning behind Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe's evergreen track, “Achuka Nwa Ogbenye” – sometimes even seen as “Achula Nwa Ogbenye” on some releases. This legendary Highlife musician didn't just give us bangers; he dropped serious wisdom for the streets.

Osadebe's lyrics were a direct warning to those rolling in money and influence: no dey look down on people just because their bank account isn't doing numbers. He preached humility, compassion, and respect, reminding us say all this social status and plenty possessions? Na temporary thing. One day, e fit vanish like smoke.

The song draws deep from traditional Igbo wisdom and proverbs, highlighting how life can switch up on anybody at any time. This track challenges all that unnecessary pride and reminds everybody that having plenty paper is never a licence to treat others anyhow. It’s a pure balance of sweet Highlife melodies and deep cultural lessons that still make sense today.

Even with time flying, “Achuka Nwa Ogbenye” has remained available, proving its lasting power. It was reissued in 2007 on the album Uwa Bu Onye Meluikeya and later in 2013 as a digital single, Dedicated to Rex Lawson. E clear say real talk and good music never go out of style, no matter the year.