Nollywood Wahala: Scarlet Gomez Calls Out Industry Exploitation, Says Creatives Dey Suffer!

Entertainment

Nollywood actress and star of the Showmax original telenovela-series, Wura, Scarlet Gomez, don finally speak her mind on the alleged exploitation wey dey happen for Naija film industry. On Thursday, she dropped a lengthy post on her Instagram page, detailing the bitter truth behind all the sparkle and razzmatazz wey we dey see on screen.

Scarlet no hold back, accusing producers of overworking cast and crew members, while denying them fair pay, proper rest, and even basic welfare. According to her, many creatives dey suffer in silence.

The Koko Behind the Glamour

Gomez pointed out that this is a reality many people never see. She wrote, “Behind the glamour of Nollywood is a reality many ppl never see; actors, directors & crew work tirelessly from morning till midnight (sometimes even till 6 a.m.) only to be expected back by 10/11 a.m. to continue like they haven’t worked all night, barely getting any sleep.”

She no stop there. Gomez revealed say some workers no even get good food, decent accommodation, or a safe place to sleep. Many fall sick on set, dey risk their lives, and still go months without seeing alert for their hard work. Yet, the famous line, ‘the show must go on’, becomes their daily bread. E be like say this industry get two faces, one for us to see, and one for the workers to endure.

Complainers Dem Dey Blacklist

If you think complaining will help, Scarlet say you dey play! She yarned say those who dare to complain about the terrible working conditions are often threatened, labelled as difficult, or straight up blacklisted. She described the chilling threat, “‘I won’t call you for my next job’”. So, because of that, people just kpans, keep quiet, and suffer.

She added that if you ask for fair pay, rest, or even basic welfare, you automatically become a ‘diva’, ‘difficult’, or ‘unprofessional’. And if you try to talk sense about a script or how production dey run, you’re suddenly the problem. Gomez even called out colleagues who secretly turn against those who speak up, just to appear loyal, or worse, slash their own rates just to get jobs, knowing full well it messes things up for everyone else in the industry.

What Exactly Una Gain For All This Wahala?

Gomez also threw a crucial question for everyone to ponder: what exactly do those who suffer in silence gain from all this? She noted that many who kept quiet and endured everything are still in the same position, just older and more exhausted. Meanwhile, others are buying property and living large from the sweat and labour of creatives who can’t even afford to take care of themselves when they fall sick. This one na serious mata, abi?

She said she now understands why some actors, who were once warm and friendly, become guarded and strict. But she vows to remain kind, respectful, and continue to speak her truth. No kissing ass or putting any human being in God’s place, according to her. God sees the unpaid wages, the tears, and the injustice. Gbam!

Shout-Out to the Real Producers & A Call for Unity

Amidst all the dragging, Gomez took time to genuinely appreciate the producers who still try to pay fairly, provide decent welfare, and treat people with dignity. She reminded everyone that decent welfare is a basic right, not some kind of special favour.

She ended her powerful message with a passionate call for unity among creatives. She urged everyone to stop throwing people under the bus for speaking up, to stop undercutting one another, and to finally stop normalising exploitation. Her message to those in charge was sharp: remember your workers have lives beyond the set. The film will end, cameras will stop rolling, but people still have to live with how you treated them. So, how much longer we go dey suffer in silence before we say enough is enough? E be like this conversation just dey start. What's your take?!