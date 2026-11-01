Peruzzi, Zlatan and Shoday drop 'INFERNO', song dey fly on the charts!

Entertainment

Abeg, if you never hear am, you dey miss o! Peruzzi, Zlatan, and Shoday just dropped their hot new single, 'INFERNO', and let's be honest, it's giving what it's supposed to give! The streets are buzzing, and the song no dey waste time at all to scatter the charts.

This track is a proper reunion for Peruzzi and Zlatan, making us remember their iconic 'Bayi Bayi' collaboration from seven years ago. Seven years! Na only time fit tell how much talent don gather since then. Peruzzi himself calls 'INFERNO' a love song, and you can totally hear it in the vibe. His melodic vocals lead the whole thing, smooth like butter, while Shoday comes through with a second vocal approach that just glides. Then Zlatan bursts in with his signature energetic rap delivery, putting that fire on the beat! It's a proper blend, trust us. And let's not forget the Loud Urban Choir holding it down with those sweet background vocals, all brought to life by the magic hands of Sensei, Irock Classic, and Fresh VDM on production.

No time for dulling, this song hit the ground running! Within barely a day of its release, it had already climbed to number 14 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Songs chart. But that was just the warm-up, because on Friday, October 30, 'INFERNO' catapulted all the way to number one on Apple Music Nigeria’s Most Played feed! Imagine, just the day before, it was at number six. That kind of jump shows say Nigerians don carry this song for head.

For Peruzzi, who many of us remember from his DMW days, this collaboration feels like a full-circle moment, taking him back to that collaborative sound that first put him in our faces. And for Shoday, this is a massive move, placing his rising name right beside two established heavyweights in the game. You no go fit tell us say this one no be big break! The song is out there, available on all your favourite streaming platforms, so go and stream it if you know what's good!

Are you vibing with 'INFERNO' as hard as we are?