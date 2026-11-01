Don Jazzy ginger youth with 2027 tech scholarship program

Entertainment

Music producer and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy, has dropped a major announcement, rolling out a tech scholarship programme for anyone trying to acquire digital skills in 2027. This one na serious ginger, if we're being honest.

The 'Don Jazzy Tech Scholarship 2027' is teaming up with TS Academy to offer applicants mad discounts—we're talking up to 100 per cent off tuition fees for tech-related courses. Imagine that kind of freebie! TS Academy even confirmed say most of these courses are beginner-friendly, so you no need to fear if you never touch code before.

Successful applicants are not just getting tuition cuts, but also a reduction in application fees. And the package dey sweet pass that one; the programme also includes practical training, mentorship, internship opportunities, and even job placement support. Omo, talk about a full-stack deal!

For the lucky beneficiaries, 50 laptops will be shared, and another 500 students could get data support, depending on their eligibility, financial need, and available resources. Plus, TS Academy isn't playing; they confirmed their accreditation by the American Council of Training and Development.

Don Jazzy himself added that beneficiaries fit receive tuition discounts of up to ₦447,000. He used the opportunity to urge young people to wise up and invest in education and skills development. Baba Don Jazzy no dey miss a beat when it comes to empowering the youth. So, if you sabi say 2027 is your year to shine in tech, what are you waiting for?