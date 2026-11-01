Madam Flow wants us to finally ginger proper body talk!

Entertainment

No more forming 'shyness' when it comes to body talk! Nigerian director Orobosa Ikponmwen is out here with a new film, Madam Flow, and she’s ready to ginger some real conversations.

The Kinsman Studios film is set in a conservative Nigerian boarding school. It follows a sharp 13-year-old, played by Ayodeji, whose curious questions about periods and puberty spark a secret rebellion among her schoolmates. We've all been there, asking those questions we think we shouldn't!

Ikponmwen hopes Madam Flow will open up honest discussions about the human body, especially between adults and young people. She believes many of the body image issues we adults struggle with can be traced back to how we learned – or didn't learn – about our bodies as kids. This film, for her, is a chance to bridge that gap and let's be honest, it's long overdue.

The director herself was drawn to the main character's curiosity and her determination to solve a problem she cared about. According to Ikponmwen, society doesn't always take kindly to young people asking questions. “You become a problem,” she said, and anybody who grew up in Naija can relate to that! She even sees a bit of herself in the character, describing herself as someone who quickly moves to find solutions, a quality that society doesn't always embrace. For her, understanding the story and its characters is key to telling it well.

That deep understanding shaped the whole production. The team started with a group script reading where cast members shared their thoughts and even personal stories – imagine the gist! The cast kept asking questions before and during filming, and the directors were totally here for it. Ikponmwen felt the young cast genuinely reflected the world the film was creating, and their input, combined with production and costume design, helped them nail the Nigerian boarding school vibe for both Gen Z and Millennial audiences. They even spoke to actual boarding school students, past and present, to get it right. No faking it!

Ultimately, Ikponmwen wants audiences to leave with one major takeaway: “Rebellion isn’t inherently bad.” She believes society needs people who are brave enough to lead rebellions because that's how real change happens. The challenge, she added, is to guide that energy properly and for those inclined to rebel to weigh the costs and figure out what’s truly worth their “skill.” Who's ready to join the Madam Flow rebellion?