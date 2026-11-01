FilmOne Don Cast Hand on 2027 Lineup, Clarissa Bags Gotham Nods & DStv Shakes Tables!

Entertainment

E be like say this week, Naija entertainment no dey sleep at all! From FilmOne giving us a sneak peek into their 2027 cinema plans to Clarissa doing us proud with Gotham nominations, the industry dey move. Plus, MultiChoice don shake table with new packages, and our films are still making serious money at the box office. Get ready for the full gist!

FilmOne's 2027 Lineup: Big Names, Bigger Plans

FilmOne don unveil part of their 2027 theatrical slate at their year-end exhibitors' showcase, and trust us, e plenty gan! They announced new projects and production partnerships involving major players like Eniola Ajao, Kayode Kasum, Odunlade Adekola, Falz, Layi Wasabi and Muyiwa Ademola.

For the second quarter, we dey expect films like Altar, directed by Daniel Etim-Effiong and Ife Fayankin, in collaboration with Inkblot. Also coming is Alapadupe, which is a fresh take on an earlier Muyiwa Ademola film. Media personality Toolz Oniru Demuren go make her feature directorial debut in May with a project that started as a short-film concept, with CJ Obasi as consulting director. The fourth quarter go also see Obi Agu, executive produced by Stan Nze, and an untitled project from Timini Egbuson, where he's also the producer. Na dem dey run things!

Clarissa Bags International Recognition

Arie and Chuko Esiri's film Clarissa don scatter ground o! The movie has received four nominations at the 2026 Gotham Film Awards, tying for the highest nomination count with four other films. The Nigerian-set adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs Dalloway” is up for Best Feature, Best Adapted Screenplay for Chuko Esiri, Outstanding Lead Performance for Sophie Okonedo, and Breakthrough Performer for India Amarteifio.

This good news dey follow another announcement say the Nigerian filmmaking brothers go receive the Breakthrough Director Award at the Critics Choice Association’s ninth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. After premiering at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight earlier this year, Clarissa is now stepping into the American awards season strong, ahead of its December 11 US theatrical release through NEON. The gist for Nigerian release is still low key sha.

MultiChoice Shakes Up DStv, GOtv Packages

MultiChoice don announce a major overhaul for their DStv and GOtv subscription packages, with new pricing, channel arrangements, and subscription tiers taking effect from November 5 across different African markets. For Nigeria, DStv go offer four main packages: Starter (six thousand naira), Select (eleven thousand naira), Sports (twenty-one thousand naira), and Premium (forty-four thousand, five hundred naira) per month. GOtv also go introduce Easy, Starter, Select, and Sports options.

These changes include a reorganisation of movie channels and general adjustments to entertainment and sports programming. Existing customers go automatically migrate to the new packages. This restructuring follows Canal+’s acquisition of MultiChoice and is part of plans the company announced earlier in the year. Dem don shake table finish!

Box Office Wins & Animation Triumphs

Agbara Nla: The Return has crossed four hundred million naira at the Nigerian box office, making it the first film released in October to hit that milestone. The Mount Zion production don gross four hundred and eight point three million naira from sixty-eight thousand, two hundred and twenty-five admissions. The film held the top spot for a fourth consecutive weekend, .

This film had already overtaken Venom: The Last Dance to become the highest-grossing October release ever in Nigeria, after breaking the record for a Nollywood title released in the month. Its continuous run dey add another major achievement to the revival of the Agbara Nla property, more than three decades after the original film. Na serious money moves!

In other news, Nigerian studio Smids Animation has won Best 2D Animation at the 2026 Lagos International Festival of Animation (LIFANIMA) for Kainji, directed by Kaydina Esor and Damilola Solesi. This is their second consecutive victory in the category, after Solesi’s Hadu in 2025. The tenth edition of LIFANIMA, which happened from October 20–22 in Lagos, also celebrated The Lion of Gwoza, which won Best Stop Motion Animation and the ten million naira grand prize at the inaugural National Orientation Agency Animation Awards. Uniquely Me also won Best 3D Animation.

November: A Month of Creative Festivals

The fifteenth Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) go open today, November 1, kicking off several weeks of back-to-back film, arts, and entertainment events in Lagos. Running until November 7, AFRIFF go feature film screenings, masterclasses, industry discussions, and its second Film & Content Market. It go overlap with Lagos Fringe (November 3–8), which brings together theatre, film, music, and multidisciplinary performances, and CANEX WKND (November 5–8), Afreximbank’s gathering for African creative industries.

The calendar dey full! It continues with the Africa Movie Academy Awards on November 15 and Entertainment Week Africa from November 17–22, featuring film and television sessions alongside programming for music, animation, fashion, and other creative sectors. Outside Lagos, the fifth Ibadan Indie Film Awards go hold from November 27-29. This November no go dull at all, abi?