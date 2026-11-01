Dorathy Bachor flaunts mega gold ring, reignites Broda Shaggi gist!

Entertainment

Dorathy Bachor just dey pepper dem on social media, sha! The former Big Brother Naija housemate pulled up with a sparkling gold ring in a video, asking if 'your man' could afford a '150 pounds carat gold ring.' Talk about setting a high bar!

Sharp sharp, everyone's mind raced to comedian Broda Shaggi. Why? Because Dorathy has been openly referring to him as 'her man' these days, making her suggestive comment about the pricey jewellery hit different.

Let's be honest, the speculation between these two no be today. Their romantic exchanges first blew up in March 2026. Back then, Broda Shaggi was busy posting loved-up photographs with Dorathy, even calling her his 'missing rib' and expressing a desire to spend forever with her. Dorathy herself responded to the sweet talk by calling him 'mi Amor' but added that they needed to pray before making their relationship officially official. Na so we dey follow the drama from afar.

That whole exchange got fans divided, with some congratulating them like it was already a done deal, while others questioned if it was genuine love or just another online publicity stunt.

This latest development dey even sweet pass because it comes just days after Broda Shaggi opened up about a serious shooting incident. The comedian revealed he was struck by a stray bullet on March 9, 2026, suffering an injury to his hip that needed surgery in Nigeria and later in Dubai. He even spoke about his fears of losing his ability to perform, dance, and entertain his audience after the incident. E be things.

Despite all this back and forth, both Dorathy and Broda Shaggi have kept mute on their actual relationship status. No definitive clarification has been provided, just plenty room for fans to continue speculating.

But with this ring and that challenge, Dorathy has given us another full package of gist to chew on. So, wetin be the real matter now, abeg? Are we hearing wedding bells or just good old PR stunt number 2.0?