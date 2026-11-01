Kenneth Okolie: Nollywood's Prince Charming still dey reign supreme!

Entertainment

Remember Kenneth Okolie? That Nigerian actor, model, and former Mr Nigeria who won the title in 2010? E be like say the brother don dey lowkey small, but trust us, he’s been busy working diligently in the background.

After he carried the Mr Nigeria crown in 2010, dem dey hail him as one of the sexiest men for Naija entertainment. And honestly, his good looks and polished way of speaking na part of wetin ginger him enter Nollywood straight up. From his modelling days, Okolie understood the assignment of keeping his body physique on point, and it still shows!

Forget whatever outfit – be it a sharp three-piece suit, simple t-shirt and jeans, or even proper smart casual native – Kenneth Okolie always looks like a prince charming when it comes to style. No wonder paparazzi like to spot him on red carpets because of his charisma, swag, and savvy style. So if you thought he was off the radar, think again! Which Kenneth Okolie look still dey live rent-free for your head?