Habibat Jinadu: I Bleached My Skin For Nollywood Roles

Entertainment

Nollywood actress Habibat Jinadu don drop bomb oh! She recently revealed say she actually bleached her skin, all because she wanted to get roles in the movie industry.

According to Jinadu, when she just dey start her career, many directors only wanted fair-skinned and chubby actresses. Dark-skinned and slim women like her were left struggling to find opportunities. Imagine, dem go tell her say she too dark for movie productions, especially when the lights come on!

She said she tried to ignore all the comments at first, but one harsh insult about her look increased the pressure she felt. She eventually started bleaching her skin, saying, "I bleached my skin because if you were dark-skinned, then you would not get a role." And guess what? She noticed that after she changed her skin tone, the movie roles actually started flowing in. E be things o!

But this skin transformation wasn't all sunshine and roses. Jinadu admitted she wasn't happy with it, even though she kept going. People no longer recognised her, and her skin became super sensitive. She talked about how even small bruises on movie sets would turn into real injuries and tears on her skin. Na wahala, no be small!

The actress finally stopped the bleaching in 2023 after she became pregnant. But the drama no end there. She said after she stopped, people still no chill! Dem started insulting her and calling her names because her appearance had changed again. Like, pick a struggle!

Jinadu spoke about similar experiences on Biola Bayo's Talk To B podcast in 2024, where she talked about the humiliating comments she faced because of her dark complexion on a movie set. She's not the only one feeling this pressure sha; actress Linda Osifo sef once said she considered skin lightening after facing discrimination for roles that needed fair-complexioned actors.

Many social media users don yarn their minds, confirming say colourism is still a huge problem for us in the entertainment industry. Others rightly pointed out say nobody should ever be made to feel ashamed of their natural skin. Meanwhile, health experts dey always warn us about the real dangers of some skin-lightening creams.

So, after all this wahala, wetin una think? Does Nollywood still favour fair skin?