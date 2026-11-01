Davido and Prince Gyasi Serve Major Vibes with New Martell Collab

Entertainment

Martell, the cognac brand, is definitely keeping up with the culture, especially when it comes to the global wave of Afrobeats. They teamed up with Nigerian superstar Davido and ace Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi to launch some seriously fine, limited-edition bottle designs for their new Martell VS and XO Afrobeats collection.

The iconic duo reunited on Wednesday, October 28, at New York City’s Bathhouse Studios for a private celebration. E Choke! Attendees sipped on special cocktails like the Nigerian Swift Sour and Accra After Dark, while industry tastemakers and creative minds gathered for a night of pure artistry and conversation.

Martell Culture Ambassador, Adesope “Shopsydoo” Olajide, held a fireside chat with the collaborators. They spoke on their partnership with the cognac brand, and guests got to see creative visuals, including Davido’s latest music video, “Already Falling.” Both videos, by the way, were shot at Château de Chanteloup, Martell’s historic estate in Cognac, France. Talk about luxury!

Davido, who has been with Martell for five years, expressed how blessed he feels to push Afrobeats globally. He said it has been a blessing to help push the sound of Afrobeats to the world, and that the two have built something really special for this launch. He added that bringing Prince Gyasi into the mix took things to a “new level,” thanking Martell for sharing the goal of advancing African culture.

Prince Gyasi, on his part, talked about transforming the Martell bottles into canvases, capturing the movement, emotion, and energy of Afrobeats. He said he wanted to capture the feeling of Afrobeats, from the movement to the joy and the confidence, and to translate Davido’s musical energy through colour and emotion.

The night ended on a high note with Davido hitting the decks alongside Nigerian DJ Ecool, bringing the party to a full blast and letting the music at the heart of the collaboration take over the launch experience. The Martell VS and XO limited release is the first major product where Gyasi’s artistic vision for the Maison shines through.

If you’re looking to grab a piece of this magic, the Martell VS Afrobeats bottle is available nationwide at fine spirits retailers and online for $35. As for the new XO expression, you can find it rolling out across Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. You know it’s about to be a vibe!