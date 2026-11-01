Uzor Arukwe: why I no fit speak Yoruba for Lagos

Entertainment

E shock you? Nollywood heavyweight, Uzor Arukwe, has revealed why he no fit speak Yoruba fluently, despite growing up in Lagos! Our man, known for his amazing acting chops, spilled the tea during an appearance on ‘CreativiTea with Linda’.

According to Uzor, his upbringing in the Festac area of Lagos heavily shaped his language skills – or lack thereof when it comes to Yoruba. He explained say Festac na area wey Igbos dey dominate.

He shared say he grew up surrounded by Igbo neighbours, and that one really immersed him in Igbo culture. So, while he fit understand Yoruba small small, to speak am? E choke!

Uzor put it like this: “I grew up in Festac. That’s where all the Igbo people are. That’s why I can’t speak Yoruba. I understand to some extent. But yes, I grew up in Festac, and all my neighbours have always been Igbos.” E clear say the environment truly did a number on his Yoruba fluency.

Now, hold up, this is where the gist gets sweeter than jollof! This is the same Uzor Arukwe, one of Nollywood's top stars, who recently lamented how producers frequently typecast him into 'Igbotic odogwu' characters. Imagine the irony! The king of 'odogwu' roles, and he no even dey speak the local language of the land where he grew up!

Talk about plot twist! Maybe he needs to enter one of those language immersion programs for adults? Or maybe the producers should just let him play a silent 'odogwu' for once? What do you think? Should our Nollywood stars sabi all the languages, or na acting skill be the main koko?